Google unveils 'Agent Mode' for Gemini app: What is it?
What's the story
At Google I/O 2025, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, unveiled a new feature called "Agent Mode" for its Gemini app.
This futuristic addition will let users delegate tasks to the AI tool, which will then perform them on their behalf.
The announcement came during Pichai's keynote address at the annual event.
Real-world application
Agent Mode: A practical example
Pichai showcased the capabilities of Agent Mode with a real-life example of two people looking for an apartment in Austin, Texas.
The AI agent can scan listings on sites like Zillow and use Project Mariner when required to narrow down specific filters.
The feature aims to make complicated tasks easier by using advanced AI capabilities.
Rollout plan
Experimental version of Agent mode on the way
An experimental version of Agent Mode will be rolled out "soon" for subscribers, Pichai said.
This early access will give users a chance to test and provide feedback on this new feature.
The idea is to refine the functionality based on how people use it and what they suggest.
AI advancements
Project Mariner gets enhanced capabilities
Along with Agent Mode, Pichai also announced updates to Project Mariner.
The AI tool, which can search the web, can now handle as many as 10 tasks at the same time.
A new feature called "Teach and Repeat" will allow users to show a task once, following which the tool will learn how to perform similar tasks in the future.