In brief Simplifying... In brief SKODA has slashed prices for its KUSHAQ and SLAVIA models, with the entry-level KUSHAQ now starting at ₹1.1 lakh less.

The top variants, now named Prestige, are also more affordable, with the KUSHAQ priced between ₹16.09 lakh and ₹18.79 lakh, and the SLAVIA between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.69 lakh.

Additionally, SKODA's 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine is now E20 compliant, and the 1.5-liter version is under testing, with results due in late 2024.

There's a price cut of nearly ₹1 lakh

SKODA announces significant price cut for SLAVIA, KUSHAQ cars

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:56 pm Jun 18, 202406:56 pm

What's the story SKODA has declared a substantial price reduction, nearly ₹1 lakh, for its SLAVIA sedan and KUSHAQ SUV models. The revised price range for the KUSHAQ is now between ₹10.89 lakh and ₹18.79 lakh. Meanwhile, the SLAVIA is now priced from ₹10.69 lakh to ₹18.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This price cut is applicable for a limited period across all variants of both cars.

Nomenclature change

SKODA introduces new variant names, reduces number

Alongside the price reduction, SKODA has also introduced a new nomenclature for its trims - Classic, Signature, and Prestige. This change is accompanied by a decrease in the number of variants available, and a rationalization of the range. The entry-level price for the KUSHAQ has dropped by ₹1.1 lakh compared to the previously discontinued KUSHAQ Active, which was priced at ₹11.99 lakh.

Price drop

Top variants of KUSHAQ, SLAVIA now more affordable

The top variant in the KUSHAQ range is now the Prestige, which costs between ₹16.09 lakh and ₹18.79 lakh. This marks a significant decrease from the previous range-topping trim that ranged from ₹17.29-20.49 lakh. Similarly, for the SKODA SLAVIA, the range-topping Slavia also sees a price reduction with the new Prestige variant (₹15.99 lakh to ₹18.69 lakh), undercutting the earlier top-spec Style Elegance trim (₹17.53 lakh to 18.93 lakh).

Engine update

SKODA's engine updates and future plans

In terms of mechanical updates, SKODA has confirmed that the 115hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine is now E20 compliant as certified by ARAI. The 150hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill is currently undergoing testing with results expected by Q4 2024. Both engines come with a standard six-speed manual gearbox, with the smaller engine also offering a six-speed torque converter automatic option. The larger engine features a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.