Robert Lewandowski reached a major career milestone by completing 100 goals for FC Barcelona.

The Polish striker achieved the landmark during the season's final match against Athletic Club in La Liga.

In the 14th minute, he was fed a through ball from Fermin Lopez and expertly lobbed it over goalkeeper Unai Simon, completing his century with a stunning finish.

He then made it 101 goals in the 17th minute with a header as Barcelona lead 2-0 at half-time.

