Robert Lewandowski surpasses 100 goals for FC Barcelona: Key stats
Robert Lewandowski reached a major career milestone by completing 100 goals for FC Barcelona.
The Polish striker achieved the landmark during the season's final match against Athletic Club in La Liga.
In the 14th minute, he was fed a through ball from Fermin Lopez and expertly lobbed it over goalkeeper Unai Simon, completing his century with a stunning finish.
He then made it 101 goals in the 17th minute with a header as Barcelona lead 2-0 at half-time.
Here are further details.
Scoring drought
Lewandoski ends drought
Lewandowski's road to his 100th goal was not easy. He had gone goalless in La Liga since matchday 29 against Girona, and hit the 99-goal mark during a Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.
A muscular injury kept him out of three matches, including the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan on April 9.
However, the veteran forward has finally reached the milestone.
Team achievement
Barca surpass 100 La Liga goals with Lewy's brace
Interestingly, Lewandowski's 100th and 101st goal for Barcelona also helped the team in La Liga.
The Spanish champions have scored a total of 101 goals in the league this season, their first time going past a hundred since the 2016/17 season.
Just three minutes after his landmark goal, Lewandowski added another to his tally by capitalizing on a corner from Raphinha and an error from Unai Gomez.
Goal stats
Lewandowski's impressive goal distribution at Barcelona
Lewandowski owns 101 goals for Barcelona in all competitions across three seasons from 147 matches.
In La Liga, he has netted 69 goals in 103 matches. His other contributions include 19 goals in the UEFA Champions League, seven in Copa del Rey, five in Spanish Super Cup, and one goal in UEFA Europa League.
Apart from his 101 goals, the Polish striker had made 20 assists.
Do you know?
Lewy becomes 5th-fastest to 100 goals for Barca (by matches)
As per Opta, with 101 goals, Lewandowski has become the fifth-fastest Barcelona player to reach 100 goals in all competitions (147), after Mariano Martín (99), Laszlo Kubala (103), Luis Suarez (120) and Evaristo (143).
Century of goals!
A CENTURY OF BARÇA GOALS FOR ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI! 💯 pic.twitter.com/kzI2eSAeGI— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2025