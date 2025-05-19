What's the story

The alleged suicide of a young employee from Ola's artificial intelligence division, Krutrim, has raised major concerns about the company's workplace culture.

Nikhil Somwanshi, a recent graduate from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, joined Krutrim less than a year ago.

His tragic death on May 8 came to light when an anonymous Reddit user called the company's work environment "traumatic," especially for newcomers.