Ask QX offers three conversation styles: Creative, Standard, and Professional

This new multilingual AI chatbot aims to outgun ChatGPT, others

By Akash Pandey 03:31 pm Feb 03, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Dubai-headquartered QX Lab AI has introduced Ask QX, a unique hybrid artificial intelligence (AI) platform that blends large language model (LLM) and neural network technology. Available in over 100 languages, including 12 Indian ones, the platform has already attracted eight million users. Notably, this new release has the ability to outpace leading chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard, and others. It'll also rival the likes of Krutrim, Ola's multilingual model, which understands 22 Indic languages and generates text in 10 of them.

Architecture

Ask QX combines LLM, neural networks for higher efficiency

Ask QX is the first to have a node-based architecture and 372 billion parameters (around 6 trillion tokens), says QX Lab AI. Touted as the world's first hybrid AI system, its hybrid nature comes from being trained on both LLM and neural networks, with 70% of the AI platform based on artificial neural networks (ANNs) and 30% on LLM. This mix enhances natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and boosts accuracy, addressing a common problem with chatbots trained solely on LLMs.

Capabilities

AI model to offer image, video generation besides text

For now, Ask QX has a chat interface, similar to ChatGPT, supporting text/audio formats. However, QX Lab AI aims to include together text-to-image, text-to-code, and text-to-video capabilities, a combination not offered by any other AI chatbot at present. Notably, these image, code, and video-generation features are coming by March 2024. QX Lab AI states that the hybrid AI model also reduces computational power costs, bolsters platform security, and creates an energy-efficient system that protects against potential data breaches.

Insights

Availability in India, supported languages

In India, Ask QX is accessible via a web version and an Android app. An iOS app is expected soon. It supports over 100 languages, including 12 Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese. Ask QX offers both free and paid versions, catering to individual users and businesses alike. The free version provides access to the Ask QX gen AI neural engine, while the paid version targets enterprise clients in industries.