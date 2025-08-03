Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim feared the worst last season

Manchester United 's head coach Ruben Amorim has opened up about his fears during the 2024-25 season. He said he often went to games dreading what would happen to his team. The admission comes as Manchester United prepare for their match against Everton in their tour of the United States. Speaking to reporters who are accompanying the club on their pre-season tour, Amorim revealed several things. We present the same.

Season struggles Amorim's admission about his fears Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024. Man United has posted just three wins from their opening nine matches. Ruud van Nistelrooy managed two league games as an interim manager before Amorim took charge. The team went on to finish 15th in the Premier League last season, their lowest since the 1989-90 campaign. Amorim was particularly stressed about pre-match situations as he feared his side wouldn't be competitive enough during games.

Leadership strategy I was really frustrated, says Amorim "To tell you the truth, it's not how I returned to my house after the games, it was how I left to go to the games, because I felt that sometimes we will struggle," he said to reporters. "All the struggles we had in games, I felt it before. That was the hardest part. To go to the games and know that we are not going to be competitive - I was really frustrated."

Training 'I'm always on top' Amorim refused to tweak his tactical approach despite sorry results. "Sometimes, when you are losing, you might think let's change the standards a little bit for them [the players] to be with me," he said. "I didn't - and they saw it. Now they understand when I say something, I will do it." Amorim also said he is always on top and players need to train properly and the right way.

Future plans I want to stay at Manchester United for 20 years Amorim also expressed his desire to stay at Manchester United for 20 years. "Yeah, I want to stay. I want to stay 20 (years). That is my goal and I truly believe in that. Always do. Something will happen. In some moments I will be lucky. I had a lot of luck during my career as a manager and my idea is to stay for many years."