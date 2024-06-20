In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a gourmet spinach artichoke pizza at home with this simple recipe.

Start by spreading a garlic-infused ricotta mix on your pizza dough, then top with artichokes, fresh spinach, and a generous sprinkle of mozzarella and Parmesan.

Bake until golden and bubbly, let it cool for a bit, and voila - a decadent pizza that's sure to impress your guests.

Impress your guests with this decadent spinach artichoke pizza recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:11 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Spinach artichoke pizza combines the creamy, savory flavors of a beloved dip with pizza. Originating as a vegetarian alternative, this dish has gained popularity for its rich taste and nutritious profile. It showcases how vegetarian dishes can be indulgent and wholesome. If you're ready to explore a delightful fusion that will excite your taste buds, let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this decadent spinach artichoke pizza, you will need one pound of pizza dough (store-bought or homemade), two tablespoons olive oil, three cloves garlic (minced), one cup canned artichoke hearts (drained and chopped), two cups fresh spinach leaves, one cup ricotta cheese, one cup shredded mozzarella cheese, half a cup grated Parmesan cheese, salt to taste, and black pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the pizza dough

Begin by preheating your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (245 degrees Celsius). If you're using store-bought dough, allow it to come to room temperature for easier handling. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into your desired shape and thickness. Transfer the rolled-out dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a preheated pizza stone if available.

Step 2

Create the topping mixture

In a medium-sized bowl, mix ricotta cheese with minced garlic until well combined. Stir these ingredients thoroughly to achieve a uniform mixture. Then, season with salt and black pepper according to your taste preferences. This step is vital as it creates a creamy base that will add both depth and richness to the spinach artichoke pizza, enhancing its flavor profile significantly.

Step 3

Assemble your pizza

Begin by spreading the ricotta and garlic mixture evenly over the pizza dough, leaving an inch around the edges for crust. Next, add a layer of chopped artichokes and distribute fresh spinach leaves across the surface. To finish, evenly sprinkle mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses over the top, ensuring an even melt and perfect coverage for a golden finish.

Step 4

Bake your masterpiece

Bake in your preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the crust turns golden brown and the cheese is bubbly with a slight golden color on top. After baking, allow it to cool for a few minutes before slicing. This cooling time helps the toppings set slightly, making the pizza easier to serve and ensuring slices hold together better.