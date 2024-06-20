In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegan currywurst at home by first browning vegan sausages in olive oil.

Try this vegan currywurst recipe at home

What's the story Currywurst, a popular German street food, traditionally consists of pork sausage smothered in curry-flavored ketchup. Our version, however, is vegan and eggless, offering an irresistible option for those on plant-based diets. This dish has evolved and gained global popularity for its unique blend of flavors. With its rich history and cultural significance in Germany, vegan currywurst provides a delightful culinary experience. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan currywurst, gather one tablespoon olive oil, four eggless vegan sausages, one large finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, 400 grams crushed tomatoes or puree, two tablespoons curry powder (to taste), one tablespoon smoked paprika, two tablespoons soy sauce or tamari (for gluten-free), one tablespoon maple syrup or agave nectar, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the vegan sausages

Start by heating the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the vegan sausages to the pan and cook them according to the package instructions until they are browned on all sides. This usually takes about five to seven minutes. Once cooked, remove the sausages from the pan and set them aside on a plate.

Step 2

Crafting the curry sauce

In the same pan, add more olive oil if needed and saute the finely chopped onion until translucent and slightly golden. Then, add minced garlic, cooking for another minute until fragrant. Mix in crushed tomatoes or tomato puree, curry powder, and smoked paprika. Allow it to simmer for about 10 minutes, enabling the flavors to meld together beautifully.

Step 3

Finalizing your dish

Once the sauce has simmered and thickened slightly, enhance its flavors. Stir in soy sauce or tamari to add a savory depth. Then, incorporate maple syrup or agave nectar, introducing a sweet contrast that balances the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to your liking, ensuring the sauce perfectly complements the vegan sausages. This step achieves a harmonious blend of savory and sweet notes.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

If desired, slice your cooked vegan sausages into bite-sized pieces. Then, lavishly pour your homemade curry sauce over them. For an authentic dining experience, accompany with a side of crispy fries or traditional German bread rolls, known as brotchen. To enhance the flavor further, sprinkle some additional curry powder on top before serving. This adds that extra kick and completes the dish perfectly.