In brief Simplifying... In brief Beat the summer heat with homemade lavender lemonade popsicles.

Start by making a lavender-infused syrup, mix it with fresh lemon juice and water, then freeze the mixture in popsicle molds or paper cups.

Once frozen, enjoy these luxurious, refreshing treats that are as beautiful as they are delicious.

Recipe: Beat the heat with these lavender lemonade popsicles

By Anujj Trehaan 10:35 am Jun 25, 202410:35 am

What's the story Lavender lemonade popsicles are refreshing, elegant treats perfect for warm weather. Originating from the fusion of traditional lemonade and aromatic lavender, these popsicles have gained popularity for their unique flavor and soothing properties. Lavender, known for promoting relaxation, pairs excellently with lemon's tangy zest. This delightful combination tantalizes taste buds and offers a moment of calmness. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To create these luxurious popsicles, you will need one cup of water, one cup of granulated sugar, two tablespoons of dried culinary lavender, one cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice (about four to five lemons), two cups of cold water to dilute, and optionally a few drops of purple food coloring for that classic lavender hue.

Step 1

Prepare lavender infusion

Start by creating a lavender infusion. In a saucepan over medium heat, mix one cup of water with one cup of granulated sugar, stirring until the sugar fully dissolves. Add two tablespoons of dried culinary lavender, then lower the heat and let it simmer for five minutes. After removing from heat, let it steep for 20 more minutes before straining out the lavender.

Step 2

Mix lemonade base

While the lavender infusion cools, squeeze enough lemons to yield one cup of juice. In a large pitcher, mix the strained lavender syrup with the freshly squeezed lemon juice. Add two cups of cold water to dilute the mixture according to taste. If desiring a vibrant hue reminiscent of lavender fields, add a few drops of purple food coloring at this stage.

Step 3

Freeze your popsicles

To freeze your luxurious lavender lemonade mixture into popsicles, carefully pour the liquid into popsicle molds. For those without specific molds, substituting with small paper cups will suffice; simply insert sticks once they're partially frozen to ensure they stand upright. Allow the mixture to solidify in the freezer for a minimum of four hours, ensuring it becomes thoroughly solid before attempting to serve.

Step 4

Enjoy your creation

Once the mixture has frozen solidly, demonstrating patience over time, the moment to relish your luxurious lavender lemonade popsicles arrives. To release each popsicle, run warm water over the exterior of your molds or, if using paper cups as an alternative, gently peel them away. This method ensures each popsicle is freed from its confines smoothly, ready for your enjoyment.