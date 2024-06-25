In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Brazilian treat, acaraje, by blending soaked black-eyed peas with onion and salt into a batter, then frying it in palm oil.

This vegetarian delight is a perfect blend of fluffy acaraje balls filled with a burst of spicy veggies.

By Anujj Trehaan 11:19 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Acaraje, deeply rooted in the Afro-Brazilian culture of Bahia, is a traditional Brazilian dish. This delightful vegetarian and eggless snack comprises black-eyed peas formed into balls and deep-fried in palm oil, served with a spicy vegetable mixture. It transcends mere food, embodying a cultural experience that unites people. Let's embark on this culinary journey to bring a taste of Brazil into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the acaraje, you will need two cups of black-eyed peas (soaked overnight, skins removed), one small onion (chopped), salt to taste, and palm oil for frying. For the spicy veggies: one tablespoon olive oil, one diced bell pepper, one diced onion, two diced tomatoes, one finely chopped chili pepper (adjust for taste), two minced garlic cloves, salt to taste, and chopped cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the acaraje batter

Drain the soaked black-eyed peas and blend with chopped onion and a pinch of salt into a smooth paste. Add minimal water if necessary, ensuring the batter stays thick enough for frying. Once it becomes a fine paste, beat vigorously with a spoon or whisk for five minutes. This beating is crucial to incorporate air, making the acarajes fluffy and light.

Step 2

Frying the acaraje balls

Heat palm oil in a deep pan over medium heat. To check if the oil is ready, drop a small amount of batter into it; it should sizzle without breaking apart. Form balls from the batter with wet hands or spoons, and drop them carefully into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown on all sides, then remove and drain on paper towels.

Step 3

Preparing spicy veggies mixture

While your acarajes are cooling down slightly on paper towels, prepare your spicy vegetable mixture by heating olive oil in another pan over medium heat. Saute onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chili pepper, and garlic until they soften but still retain some bite - about five minutes should do it. Season with salt according to your taste preference.

Step 4

Assembling your dish

To traditionally serve this delightful vegetarian treat, carefully split open each acaraje slightly at one end, either using a knife or your fingers, taking care as they may be hot. Then, spoon generous amounts of the spicy vegetable mixture you've prepared inside each one. Finally, garnish with fresh cilantro leaves on top, adding an extra burst of flavor and color to this delicious dish.