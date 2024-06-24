In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a tasty Vietnamese banh mi sandwich at home with a few simple steps.

Recipe: Make delicious Vietnamese banh mi sandwich at home

By Anujj Trehaan 04:10 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story The banh mi sandwich is a quintessential Vietnamese street food that has gained popularity worldwide for its unique flavors and textures. Originating from the French colonial period in Vietnam, this dish represents a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisines. Traditionally made with a variety of meats, our version is vegetarian and eggless, ensuring everyone can enjoy this culinary delight. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian banh mi, you'll need one whole grain baguette, one sliced cucumber, one julienned carrot, half a cup of sliced radishes, half a cup of cilantro leaves, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of rice vinegar, two teaspoons of sesame oil, one block of firm tofu (pressed and sliced), and optional jalapeno slices for added spice.

Prepare the tofu

Begin by marinating the tofu for flavor. Combine soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil in a bowl. Coat the tofu slices in this mixture and let them marinate for at least 15 minutes; an hour or more is ideal for deeper flavor. Then, pan-fry the tofu over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.

Ready your vegetables

While the tofu marinates or cooks, start preparing your vegetables. Julienne the carrot, then thinly slice the cucumber and radishes. If you want an extra kick, also thinly slice jalapenos. This mix of vegetables adds a satisfying crunch and layers diverse flavors into your sandwich, enhancing its taste profile and making each bite a unique experience.

Assemble your banh mi

Cut your baguette into four equal parts and then slice each part lengthwise to open them up without cutting all the way through; think of them as hot dog buns ready to be filled. Start by layering in your pan-fried tofu slices followed by generous amounts of cucumber slices, julienned carrots, sliced radishes, cilantro leaves—and jalapeno slices if you're using them.

Final touches

For an authentic touch and enhanced flavor complexity, consider adding a few dashes of soy sauce or vegan mayzzarella inside your sandwich before sealing it. Gently press down on each sandwich to compact the ingredients slightly. This step is crucial as it helps to meld all the wonderful flavors together, making the sandwich not only tastier but also easier to handle and eat.