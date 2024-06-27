In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a nutritious Spanish dish, espinacas con garbanzos, with simple ingredients like chickpeas, spinach, and spices.

Cook sumptuous Spanish espinacas con garbanzos at home

06:54 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Espinacas con garbanzos, or spinach with chickpeas, is a hearty and nutritious dish from Spain's vibrant culinary scene. It combines the earthy flavors of chickpeas with the fresh zest of spinach for a perfect vegetarian and eggless meal. Its origins trace back to Andalusia, where it's enjoyed as a tapa. This dish exemplifies Spain's love for simple, yet delicious meals. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, you'll need one cup of dried chickpeas (soaked overnight), two tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion (finely chopped), two garlic cloves (minced), one teaspoon of ground cumin, one-half teaspoon of smoked paprika, four cups of fresh spinach (roughly chopped), salt to taste, and two tablespoons of tomato paste. These ingredients create a flavorful, nutritious meal.

Step 1

Preparing the chickpeas

Begin by draining the soaked chickpeas and rinsing them under cold water. Place them in a large pot and cover with fresh water—about two inches above the chickpeas. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to low heat and simmer for about an hour or until tender. Once cooked, drain the chickpeas but reserve some cooking liquid for later use.

Step 2

Cooking the base

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, sauteing until soft and translucent, about five minutes. Stir in the ground cumin and smoked paprika, cooking for another minute until the mixture is fragrant. This process builds the base flavor for the dish, ensuring a rich taste profile.

Step 3

Adding spinach and chickpeas

In the skillet with the sauteed onions and spices, incorporate the tomato paste, then add the cooked chickpeas. Stir thoroughly to ensure the chickpeas are well-coated with the spice mixture. Begin to add the chopped spinach in batches, allowing each addition to wilt down before adding more. Continue this process until all of the spinach has been mixed into the pan, ensuring even distribution.

Step 4

Final touches

Combine all ingredients in your skillet, adding salt to taste. If too thick, add some reserved chickpea cooking liquid for proper consistency. Simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes. This simmering is crucial as it allows the flavors to meld together perfectly, ensuring the dish is both flavorful and cohesive, resulting in a satisfying meal.