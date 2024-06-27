In brief Simplifying... In brief Master the art of tie knots with these four styles: the versatile Four-in-Hand, the formal Windsor, the adaptable Pratt, and the special occasion Bow tie.

Your choice of knot should consider your face shape, collar type, and event formality.

Your choice of knot should consider your face shape, collar type, and event formality.

Remember, the right knot can elevate your look, so choose wisely and tie confidently!

Mastering the art of tie knots

By Anujj Trehaan 08:49 pm Jun 27, 202408:49 pm

What's the story The tie, a symbol of professionalism and elegance, has been essential in men's fashion for centuries. Its knot, often overlooked, can reveal much about the wearer's style and the formality of an occasion. Learning to navigate the variety of tie knots is crucial for anyone interested in satorial elegance, making it a key skill for the fashion-conscious individual.

Basic knot

The Four-in-Hand Knot

The Four-in-Hand knot is the most versatile and universally acceptable tie knot. It's perfect for almost all occasions due to its simplicity and modesty. To achieve this look, cross the wide end over the narrow end, loop it underneath, bring it across again, pull it through the neck loop and down through the knot you've just created.

Formal knot

The Windsor Knot

For formal events that call for a touch of sophistication, the Windsor knot is your go-to. This thick, wide triangular knot pairs well with spread or cutaway collars. Lay the tie around your neck, cross wide over narrow end, bring wide end up through the loop between collar and tie before pulling it down to tighten.

Versatile knot

The Pratt knot

The Pratt or Shelby knot strikes a balance between casual and formal attire. It works well with any dress shirt and is suitable for business or social settings. Start by draping the tie inside out over your shoulders with the seam facing outward before executing similar steps as other knots but finishing with a tidy symmetrical look.

Special occasion

The bow tie

Bow ties exude confidence and are reserved for special occasions like weddings or black-tie events. To tie one: lay it flat around your neck ensuring one end is slightly longer than the other, cross long over short, pull long under short, and fold shorter part toward collar. Now drop longer part over it, pinch fold together beneath longer part, and push folded part through loop behind bow.

Selection tip

Tips on choosing right

When selecting which knot to use, consider three factors: your face shape, collar type and event formality. Oval faces suit most knots while wider faces benefit from narrower knots like four-in-hand. Match your collar width to your chosen knot size — wide spreads need fuller knots like Windsor — and always align your choice with event dress codes.