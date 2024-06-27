In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegetarian delight with fresh squash blossoms, cheese, and tortillas.

Start by sautéing the blossoms with onion and garlic, then layer them with cheese on a tortilla, fold, and cook until crispy.

Serve hot, optionally with salsa or guacamole, for a light, authentic Mexican meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Savory squash blossom quesadillas: A vegetarian delight

By Anujj Trehaan 08:57 pm Jun 27, 202408:57 pm

What's the story Squash blossom quesadillas are a traditional Mexican dish that highlights the delicate flavor of squash blossoms, blended with the heartiness of cheese and tortillas. Originating from a rich culinary tradition, these quesadillas offer a unique taste experience that is both vegetarian and eggless. They are ideal for anyone looking to explore vegetarian cuisine with an easy-to-make yet exotic recipe. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare these savory quesadillas, you'll need 10 fresh squash blossoms with stamens removed, two cups of shredded Oaxaca or mozzarella cheese, four large flour tortillas, one onion finely chopped, two garlic cloves minced, one tablespoon of olive oil, and salt and black pepper to taste. These ingredients combine to create a meal that's both delicious and nutritious.

Step 1

Preparing the squash blossoms

Begin by rinsing the squash blossoms under cold water to remove dirt or insects, then pat them dry with paper towels. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and saute the chopped onion and minced garlic until soft and fragrant. This not only readies the blossoms for cooking but also creates a flavorful foundation for the quesadillas.

Step 2

Assembling the Quesadillas

Lay out the flour tortillas on a clean surface. Sprinkle half of each tortilla with shredded cheese, then arrange a couple of squash blossoms on top of the cheese layer. Add another layer of cheese over the blossoms to ensure they stay in place once melted. Fold each tortilla in half over its filling to form a half-moon shape.

Step 3

Cooking your quesadillas

Heat a large pan or griddle on medium. Place the quesadillas in, cooking each side for about three minutes until golden brown and crispy, ensuring the cheese inside melts thoroughly. Patience is crucial; allow enough time for each side to develop delicious crispy edges without burning. This process ensures a perfect balance of texture and flavor in every bite.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once cooked, transfer your savory squash blossom quesadillas onto plates and cut them into wedges if desired. They can be served hot as they are or accompanied by salsa or guacamole for added flavor depth. These quesadillas make for an excellent light lunch or dinner option that brings out an authentic taste of Mexican cuisine right into your home kitchen.