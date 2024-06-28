In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a nutritious Lebanese Pumpkin Kibbeh with this simple recipe.

Start by boiling and mashing pumpkin, then mix it with soaked bulgur wheat, chopped onions, and parsley.

Season with cumin, coriander, salt, and olive oil, shape into patties, and fry until golden brown.

Enjoy this flavorful dish that's as easy as pie to make! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Crafting Lebanese pumpkin kibbeh with this easy-peasy recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:23 am Jun 28, 202410:23 am

What's the story Lebanese pumpkin kibbeh is a vegetarian dish that embodies Middle Eastern cuisine. Originating from Lebanon, it celebrates the region's culinary heritage, often featured on special occasions. Known for its blend of pumpkin, bulgur, and spices, it offers savory flavors and nutritious ingredients. Ideal for those seeking a fulfilling vegetarian meal, it's a testament to tradition and taste. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make Lebanese Pumpkin Kibbeh, gather: one large pumpkin (about two kilograms), two cups of fine bulgur wheat, one large finely chopped onion, one cup of finely chopped fresh parsley, one-half cup of olive oil, one teaspoon each of cumin and coriander powder, and salt to taste. Olive oil is also needed for frying. These ingredients meld to form a flavorful, nutritious dish.

Step 1

Preparing the pumpkin mixture

Start by peeling the pumpkin and cutting it into small chunks. Boil these chunks in water until they are soft enough to be mashed easily with a fork. This usually takes about 20 minutes. Once boiled and soft, drain the water and mash the pumpkin well until no lumps remain. This mashed pumpkin will serve as the base for your kibbeh mixture.

Step 2

Mixing with bulgur wheat

In a large bowl, soak the fine bulgur wheat in warm water for about 15 minutes or until it has softened. Drain any excess water from the bulgur using a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth. Combine the softened bulgur with the mashed pumpkin in a large mixing bowl. Add in your finely chopped onions and parsley at this stage as well.

Step 3

Seasoning and shaping

To your mixture of pumpkin and bulgur wheat add cumin powder, coriander powder, salt to taste along with half a cup of olive oil. Mix everything thoroughly until all ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the mixture. Once mixed well take portions of this mixture in your hands and shape them into oval or round patties depending on your preference.

Step 4

Cooking your kibbeh

Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Once hot, place your kibbeh patties in the pan, ensuring they're not overcrowded for even cooking. Cook each side until golden brown, which should take about three to four minutes per side, depending on their size. This process ensures a deliciously crispy exterior on each kibbeh patty.