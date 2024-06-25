In brief Simplifying... In brief This smoky tofu burnt ends recipe is a must-try!

Start by pressing extra-firm tofu, cut into cubes, and marinate in a mix of olive oil, soy sauce, liquid smoke, paprika, garlic and onion powder, black pepper, and salt.

Bake until crispy, glaze with barbecue sauce, and broil briefly for a caramelized finish.

Enjoy this flavorful dish as an appetizer or main course.

By Anujj Trehaan 12:51 pm Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Tofu burnt ends are a vegetarian twist on the classic barbecue brisket, born from the need for plant-based alternatives that satisfy cravings for smoky, savory flavors. This dish has become popular for its ability to mimic meat's texture and taste without using animal products. Ideal for vegetarians or those reducing meat intake, these tofu burnt ends promise a delightful eating experience. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one block (14 ounces) of extra-firm tofu, two tablespoons each of olive oil and soy sauce, one tablespoon liquid smoke, one tablespoon paprika (smoked or regular), one teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder, half a teaspoon of black pepper, and salt to taste. You'll also need your preferred barbecue sauce for glazing.

Step 1

Preparing the tofu

Start by pressing the tofu for at least 30 minutes to remove excess water. This step is crucial as it helps in achieving a firmer texture that's ideal for this recipe. You can use a tofu press or wrap it in paper towels and place a heavy object on top. Once pressed, cut the tofu into cubes approximately an inch thick.

Step 2

Seasoning mix preparation

In a bowl, mix two tablespoons each of olive oil and soy sauce, one tablespoon liquid smoke for smokiness, and one tablespoon paprika (smoked for extra flavor). Add one teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder, with half a teaspoon of black pepper and salt to taste. Whisk well. This blend serves as both marinade and seasoning for the tofu cubes.

Step 3

Marinating and baking

Toss the pressed tofu cubes in the seasoning mix until evenly coated. Marinate for at least one hour in the refrigerator; overnight is preferable. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Arrange marinated tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spaced apart to ensure crispiness. This preparation step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture and flavor in the final dish.

Step 4

Glazing and final touches

After baking for about 25-30 minutes or until they start to become crispy on the edges but are still tender inside; brush them with your favorite barbecue sauce. Now return them to oven under broil setting just long enough to caramelize slightly - watch closely as this can happen quickly! Serve hot as an appetizer or main dish alongside your favorite sides.