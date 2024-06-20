In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a flavorful Mexican street corn salad by charring corn kernels and sautéing them with red onion, garlic, and jalapeno.

Mix these with cilantro, lime juice, mayonnaise, smoked paprika, and salt, then top with crumbled feta for a creamy finish.

This simple recipe delivers a rich, layered taste that's reminiscent of authentic Mexican street food. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Mexican street corn salad recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:06 pm Jun 20, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Mexican street corn salad, also known as esquites, is a delectable dish that originates from the vibrant streets of Mexico. Traditionally served as a side dish, it has gained popularity worldwide for its tantalizing flavors and simplicity. This vegetarian and eggless version maintains the essence of the original recipe while being accessible to a wider audience. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this salad, you'll need four cups of corn kernels (fresh or frozen), one tablespoon olive oil, one finely chopped red onion, two minced garlic cloves, one deseeded and chopped jalapeno, half a cup chopped fresh cilantro, the juice of one lime, two tablespoons mayonnaise (vegan optional), half a teaspoon smoked paprika, salt to taste, and crumbled feta cheese (or vegan alternative) for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the corn

Begin by heating olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the corn kernels, allowing them to char slightly for seven to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. This enhances their sweetness and introduces a smoky flavor, reminiscent of street-grilled corn. This step adds a rich depth of taste, making the dish more flavorful and satisfying.

Step 2

Saute vegetables

After charring the corn, add the chopped red onion to the skillet, cooking until it becomes soft. Then, incorporate the minced garlic and deseeded, chopped jalapeno. Saute these ingredients together for two minutes until they emit a fragrant aroma. This step is crucial as it infuses our base with rich, layered flavors, vital for achieving that authentic Mexican street food taste.

Step 3

Mix salad ingredients

In a large bowl, combine the charred corn with the sauteed vegetables. Add freshly chopped cilantro leaves and squeeze in lime juice for zestiness. Stir in mayonnaise and smoked paprika for a creamy texture with a hint of spice. Season with salt to taste, ensuring a perfect balance of flavors. This mix brings together all elements, creating a harmonious and flavorful salad.

Step 4

Serve with garnish

To serve, either portion the salad into individual dishes or in one large bowl for family-style serving. Whichever method you choose, generously top the salad with crumbled feta cheese. This addition not only enhances the visual appeal but also introduces a creamy texture that perfectly balances the spices, enriching the overall flavor and making the dish more enticing.