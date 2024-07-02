In brief Simplifying... In brief Peppers are not just tasty, they're a skin health powerhouse!

From boat-shaped red bell pepper snacks filled with avocado, to creamy hummus with roasted sweet peppers, these dishes are packed with vitamins A, E, and C, and beta-carotene for a radiant complexion.

Other pepper-based snacks like crunchy strips, stuffed mini peppers, and spicy salsa, offer hydration, improved digestion, and essential nutrients for skin elasticity and glow. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try these dishes

Sweet pepper snacks for glowing skin

By Anujj Trehaan 02:31 pm Jul 02, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Sweet peppers, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, are a vibrant and essential addition to any vegan snack plate. Not only do they bring a splash of color to your meals, but their remarkable health benefits for the skin are undeniable. Here, we present five simple yet delicious sweet pepper vegan snacks designed to boost your skin's radiance effectively.

Dish 1

Bell pepper boats

Slice red bell peppers into boatlike shapes and fill them with a blend of mashed avocado, lime juice, cilantro and diced tomatoes. This snack is not only visually appealing but also rich in vitamins A and E from the avocado. These nutrients work in harmony with the vitamin C from the peppers, supporting healthy skin effectively.

Dish 2

Sweet pepper hummus dip

For a creamy hummus, blend chickpeas with roasted sweet peppers, tahini, garlic, and a splash of lemon juice. The sweet peppers are not just for flavor; they're packed with beta-carotene. This nutrient is a precursor to vitamin A in your body, essential for skin cell renewal and maintaining a radiant complexion. Enjoy this dip knowing it's working wonders for your skin's health and glow.

Dish 3

Crunchy pepper strips

Slice colorful bell peppers into strips for a crunchy, raw snack. Their high water content hydrates the skin, while the fiber improves digestion. Pair these strips with a bean dip or almond butter for extra protein and healthy fats. This combination not only satisfies hunger but also supports skin health by providing essential nutrients that enhance its glow and elasticity.

Dish 4

Stuffed mini peppers

Stuff mini sweet peppers with quinoa, parsley, and chives for a nourishing snack. Quinoa, abundant in riboflavin—a B vitamin—significantly boosts skin elasticity, making this dish both satisfying and beneficial for skin health. This blend not only pleases the palate but also promotes vibrant and elastic skin. Enjoy this flavorful and healthful snack that perfectly combines taste with essential skin-nourishing benefits.

Dish 5

Spicy pepper salsa

Dice sweet peppers and mix with onions, jalapenos, cilantro, lime juice, and spices to create vibrant salsa. This low-calorie topping suits baked potato wedges or whole grain crackers perfectly, adding a flavorful burst. It blends the nutritional benefits of peppers with delicious taste, making your snack both healthful and enjoyable. This salsa enhances snack time with its freshness and spice.