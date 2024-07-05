In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a tempting eggplant shakshuka in four easy steps.

Enjoy this smoky, aromatic dish with crusty bread or warm pita.

12:23 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Shakshuka, originating from North Africa and the Middle East, is celebrated for its rich flavors and versatility. This eggless version uses smoky eggplants instead of eggs, making it a vegetarian delight. Initially a breakfast dish, it has gained worldwide popularity as suitable for any time of day. With simple ingredients and robust taste, smoky eggplant shakshuka is sure to impress. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this sumptuous dish, you will need: two large eggplants, one tablespoon of olive oil, one onion (finely chopped), three garlic cloves (minced), one red bell pepper (chopped), two cups of canned tomatoes (crushed), one teaspoon smoked paprika, half a teaspoon cumin powder, salt to taste, freshly ground black pepper to taste, and fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the eggplants

Begin by preparing your eggplants. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Pierce the eggplants with a fork several times and place them on a baking sheet. Roast until they are completely soft and their skins start to blister, about 30-40 minutes. Once done, remove them from the oven, allow them to cool, then peel off the skin and roughly chop the flesh.

Step 2

Cook the shakshuka base

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, sauteing until translucent. Then, add minced garlic and chopped red bell pepper, cooking until softened. Stir in crushed tomatoes, smoked paprika and cumin powder. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Allow the mixture to simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes, until it thickens slightly.

Step 3

Combine eggplant with tomato mixture

Add the roasted eggplant pieces into the skillet with the simmering tomato mixture. Stir gently, ensuring the eggplant is well coated with sauce. Continue cooking on low heat for another five to seven minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together beautifully. This step is crucial for integrating the smoky eggplant with the rich, aromatic sauce, creating a cohesive and flavorful dish.

Step 4

Serve hot

Once the dish is cooked thoroughly, check the seasoning again and adjust if necessary, then turn off the heat. Generously garnish your smoky eggplant shakshuka with fresh cilantro or parsley before serving it hot directly from the skillet. This dish pairs wonderfully with crusty bread or warm pita bread, perfect for dipping into its rich and flavorful sauce.