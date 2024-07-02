In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegan tofu tikka masala by marinating cubed tofu in a blend of spices, then frying until golden brown.

Simultaneously, create a creamy masala sauce with sautéed onions, garlic, ginger, tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, and coconut milk.

Combine the tofu and diced bell pepper into the sauce, simmer to blend flavors, and adjust seasoning to taste. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook vegan tofu tikka masala with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:57 pm Jul 02, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Vegan tofu tikka masala is a twist on the classic Indian dish traditionally made with chicken. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, it's known for its rich flavors and aromatic spices. This version, using tofu as a protein source, is animal-friendly and nutritious. It showcases how vegan cuisine can be delicious and satisfying. Let's get cooking this delightful meal.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather 14 ounces firm tofu (pressed, cubed), one large onion (chopped), three garlic cloves, one-inch ginger (grated), one bell pepper (diced), two tablespoons tomato paste, 14 ounces of crushed tomatoes, 13.5 ounces coconut milk, two teaspoons garam masala, one teaspoon turmeric and cumin powder each, one-half teaspoon chili powder (to taste), salt (to taste), and cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the tofu

Begin by pressing the tofu to remove excess water, essential for the correct texture. After pressing, cube the tofu. In a bowl, combine garam masala, turmeric powder, cumin powder, chili powder, and a pinch of salt. Coat the tofu cubes with this spice mix thoroughly. Allow them to marinate for at least 15 minutes to enhance their flavor.

Step 2

Cooking tofu tikka

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium heat. Next, add the marinated tofu cubes. Cook, frequently turning, until they are golden brown on all sides, which should take about five to seven minutes. After achieving a golden-brown color, remove the tofu from the pan and set it aside for later incorporation into the dish.

Step 3

Preparing masala sauce

In the same pan used for cooking tofu (to capture all flavors), add another tablespoon of oil if needed and saute onions until they turn translucent. Add minced garlic and grated ginger to it and fry until fragrant—about one minute—then stir in tomato paste followed by crushed tomatoes. Cook for about five minutes before adding coconut milk to create a creamy sauce.

Step four

Bringing it all together

Return the cooked tofu and diced bell pepper to the pan, incorporating them into the simmering masala sauce on low heat. This step allows the ingredients to blend and enhance each other's flavors, requiring about 10 minutes. After simmering, taste the dish and adjust the salt or chili powder to suit your preference, ensuring the perfect balance of flavors.