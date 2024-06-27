In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful dish of pumpkin ricotta stuffed shells by first cooking jumbo pasta shells al dente.

What's the story Pumpkin ricotta stuffed shells merge Italian cuisine with autumn's essence. Originating from Italy's traditional stuffed pasta dishes, this version marries the sweetness of pumpkin with the creaminess of ricotta cheese, crafting a hearty vegetarian option. It's especially favored during the fall but remains a delightful choice all year. With its rich flavors and satisfying textures, it invites us to delve into this exquisite dish.

To prepare this dish, you'll need 20 jumbo pasta shells, one cup ricotta cheese, one cup pumpkin puree (not pie filling), two cups spinach (chopped), one-fourth cup grated Parmesan cheese, two cloves garlic (minced), one teaspoon dried sage, salt and pepper to taste, and two cups marinara sauce. This combination will create a flavorful filling and a rich base for your stuffed shells.

Preparing the pasta shells

Start by cooking the jumbo pasta shells according to package instructions until they are al dente. Be careful not to overcook them as they will be baked later on. Once cooked, drain them and set aside on a clean surface or baking sheet so they don't stick together. This step is crucial for creating the perfect base for your stuffing.

Making the filling

In a large bowl, combine ricotta cheese, pumpkin puree, chopped spinach, grated Parmesan, minced garlic, dried sage, salt, and pepper. Mix well until the ingredients are fully integrated. The mixture should be creamy yet thick enough to retain its shape within the shells. After mixing, taste and adjust the seasoning as needed to ensure the flavors are well-balanced.

Stuffing the shells

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Spread one cup of marinara sauce at the bottom of a baking dish. Next, take each cooked shell and generously fill it with the pumpkin-ricotta mixture. Arrange these filled shells in a single layer in the dish. This preparation ensures they are ready for baking, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully in the oven.

Baking to perfection

Cover the stuffed shells with the remaining marinara sauce, ensuring each shell is well-coated to prevent drying during baking. Sprinkle additional Parmesan cheese over the top for enhanced flavor and texture. Bake in the preheated oven for roughly 25 minutes or until the dish is thoroughly heated and the top is slightly golden.