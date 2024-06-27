In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Moroccan-inspired dish with acorn squash, quinoa, and a medley of veggies and spices.

Stuff the roasted squash with this flavorful mixture, bake for another 10 minutes, and garnish with fresh cilantro for a warm, spiced delight.

By Anujj Trehaan 08:19 pm Jun 27, 202408:19 pm

What's the story Moroccan cuisine is celebrated for its vibrant spices and rich flavors, often incorporating fruits and nuts for a distinctive taste experience. The Moroccan-inspired stuffed acorn squash, a vegetarian and eggless dish, perfectly embodies these characteristics. It marries the sweetness of squash with savory Moroccan spices, offering a delightful meal for those eager to explore international flavors from their kitchen. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you need one acorn squash (halved, seeds removed), one tablespoon olive oil, salt, pepper to taste, one cup cooked quinoa, half cup diced red bell pepper, half cup diced zucchini, a quarter cup raisins, two tablespoons chopped almonds, one teaspoon cumin, half teaspoon cinnamon, and two tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the acorn squash

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Brush the insides of the acorn squash halves with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Place them cut-side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven until they are tender when pierced with a fork, which should take about 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 2

Cook the quinoa mixture

While the squash is roasting, warm a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over a medium flame. Add the diced red bell pepper and zucchini to the skillet; saute these until they begin to soften. Next, incorporate the cooked quinoa, raisins, almonds, cumin, and cinnamon into the mix. Continue cooking for five more minutes, ensuring the mixture is evenly heated throughout.

Step 3

Stuffing the squash

Once the acorn squash halves are roasted and the quinoa mixture is cooked, carefully remove the squash from the oven, as they will be hot. Flip them so they're cut side up on your baking sheet. Then, spoon the quinoa mixture evenly into each squash half's cavity, ensuring a balanced distribution. This combines both components nicely, setting them up for their final baking stage.

Step 4

Final touches before serving

Bake the stuffed squashes for 10 more minutes, allowing the flavors to meld inside their natural bowls. After this final bake, remove them from the oven and let them cool slightly. This resting period is crucial for the dish's flavors to settle. Finally, garnish with fresh chopped cilantro before serving warm, adding a fresh touch to the rich, spiced filling.