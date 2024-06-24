Try this recipe

Cook and savor Japanese ramen with miso mushroom broth

By Anujj Trehaan 01:38 pm Jun 24, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Japanese ramen is a beloved dish worldwide, known for its rich flavors and comforting warmth. Originating from Japan, this dish has evolved into various styles, including the vegetarian-friendly version we're focusing on today: Japanese ramen with miso mushroom broth. This eggless and vegetarian recipe offers a hearty and satisfying meal without compromising on taste. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need 200g ramen noodles, one tablespoon vegetable oil, two cloves garlic (minced), one-inch ginger (minced), 200g shiitake mushrooms (sliced), four cups vegetable broth, two tablespoons miso paste, one tablespoon soy sauce, one teaspoon sesame oil, green onions (chopped) for garnish, and optional toppings such as corn kernels or sliced bamboo shoots.

Step 1

Preparing the miso mushroom broth

Begin by heating the vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and ginger to the pot and saute until fragrant. This should take about one to two minutes. Next, add the sliced shiitake mushrooms and cook until they start to soften. The aroma from these ingredients will form the base of your broth's flavor.

Step 2

Mixing in miso paste

After the mushrooms have softened, add the vegetable broth to the pot and simmer on low heat. In a separate bowl, blend miso paste with a bit of the warm broth until smooth. Stir this mixture into the pot with soy sauce and sesame oil. Avoid boiling after adding miso to keep its flavor and health benefits intact.

Step 3

Cooking ramen noodles

In a separate pot, boil water and cook the ramen noodles following the package's instructions for an al dente texture. This is key as they'll continue cooking in the broth. Once they're al dente, drain and set aside. This prepares them for their final incorporation into the miso mushroom broth, ensuring a perfect texture in the completed dish.

Step 4

Assembling your bowl

To serve your Japanese ramen with miso mushroom broth, place the cooked noodles into bowls. Then, carefully ladle the hot mushroom broth over them, ensuring that the mushrooms are evenly distributed across the bowls. Garnish with chopped green onions. Optionally, you can add preferred toppings such as corn kernels or sliced bamboo shoots, introducing an extra layer of texture and flavor to your dish.