In brief Simplifying... In brief Impress your guests with a homemade Moroccan tagine. Start by preparing your veggies and creating a spice mix with cumin, cinnamon, ginger, and optional saffron.

Sauté onions and garlic in a tagine pot, add the spice mix, tomatoes, and vegetable stock, then add the rest of the veggies and chickpeas.

Let it simmer on low heat until the veggies are tender.

Garnish with cilantro and lemon wedges for a flavorful, authentic dish. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Guests coming over? Make this Moroccan tagine at home

By Anujj Trehaan 02:09 pm Jun 19, 202402:09 pm

What's the story The Moroccan tagine is a centuries-old dish, named after the earthenware pot it's cooked in. Originating from North Africa, this vegetarian and eggless stew is known for its aromatic spices and slow-cooking method, which brings out the flavors of the ingredients beautifully. It's not just a meal; it's an experience that connects you to Moroccan culture. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this journey, you need one large onion, two garlic cloves, two carrots, one zucchini, one bell pepper (any color), 400g drained canned chickpeas, 400g canned diced tomatoes, 200ml vegetable stock, two teaspoons cumin powder, one teaspoon cinnamon powder, one-half teaspoon ground ginger, a pinch of saffron (optional), and some salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with cilantro and lemon wedges.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Start by thoroughly washing all your vegetables. Next, peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Proceed to dice the carrots and zucchini into even, bite-sized pieces. Seed and chop the bell pepper in a similar manner. This careful preparation ensures that each vegetable cooks evenly, allowing them to absorb the spices well and contribute to the overall flavor of the dish effectively.

Step 2

Spice mix creation

In a small bowl, mix cumin powder, cinnamon powder, ground ginger, and a pinch of saffron if using, to add an authentic flavor. Season with salt and pepper according to taste. Stir these spices thoroughly to ensure a uniform blend. This mixture is key for achieving the Moroccan tagine's distinctive warm flavor profile with a subtle sweetness, crucial for the dish's authenticity.

Step 3

Combining ingredients in tagine pot

Place your tagine pot or a heavy-bottomed pan on medium heat. Add a tablespoon of olive oil, then include the chopped onions and garlic; saute until they're soft but ensure they do not brown. Next, stir in your prepared spice mix to release its aromatic fragrances. Finally, add the diced tomatoes with their juice and the vegetable stock, thoroughly mixing everything well together.

Step 4

Slow cooking magic

Add all the remaining vegetables to the pot along with the drained chickpeas. Stir everything thoroughly to ensure an even mix with the spiced tomato base. Cover with the pot's lid or, if using a pan, seal tightly with foil. Reduce heat to low, allowing it to simmer gently for about an hour or until the vegetables are tender but not mushy.