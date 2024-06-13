Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 04:49 pm Jun 13, 2024

What's the story Spirulina energy balls are a nutritious snack ideal for those mindful of their health. They stem from the concept of integrating superfoods into daily diets and are known for their rich nutrient content. Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is prized for its protein and antioxidants. This no-bake recipe is a great way to start making healthy snacks at home. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare spirulina energy balls, gather these ingredients: one cup of pitted dates, half a cup each of almonds and cashews, two tablespoons of spirulina powder, and one tablespoon of chia seeds. Also include two tablespoons of coconut oil for binding. For those who prefer a sweeter taste, adding a tablespoon of honey or maple syrup is optional but recommended.

Step 1

Preparing the nuts

Begin by adding almonds and cashews into a food processor. Pulse them until they reach a coarse, meal-like consistency. It's crucial not to over-process into nut butter, as keeping some texture is key for crunchiness in the energy balls. This step is vital, providing the necessary fats and proteins that form the nutritious base of our snack.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

Add the pitted dates, spirulina powder, chia seeds, coconut oil, and optional sweetener (honey or maple syrup) to the food processor with the ground nuts. Blend all ingredients until they form a sticky mixture that can be easily shaped into balls. If the mixture feels too dry or crumbly, add a little more coconut oil to help it bind together.

Step 3

Shaping your energy balls

To form the energy balls, take small portions of the blend and roll them in your palms to create balls about an inch in diameter. This size is ideal for a snack, but adjust as you like. You should end up with roughly 12 to 15 energy balls, depending on their size. This process combines convenience with nutrition, offering a perfect snack option.

Step 4

Storing your snacks

Place the formed spirulina energy balls on a tray lined with parchment paper and refrigerate them for at least one hour before serving. This step helps them firm up and enhances their flavor profile. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or freeze them for longer shelf life.