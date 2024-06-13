Next Article

Crafting cozy cauliflower gnocchi with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:45 pm Jun 13, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Cauliflower gnocchi is a delightful twist on traditional Italian potato-based dumplings, offering a lighter, gluten-free alternative that doesn't skimp on flavor or texture. It meets the needs of various dietary preferences, quickly becoming a favorite among vegetarians and health-conscious eaters. With its simple ingredients and comforting taste, cauliflower gnocchi is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a homemade meal. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this cozy cauliflower gnocchi, you will need one large head of cauliflower (about two pounds), two and a half cups of all-purpose gluten-free flour (plus extra for dusting), one teaspoon of salt, and half a teaspoon of ground black pepper. These ingredients will yield about four servings of gnocchi, making it perfect for a family dinner or meal prep for the week.

Step 1

Preparing the cauliflower

Begin by chopping the cauliflower into florets. Steam these until tender but still firm, about five to seven minutes. After steaming, let them cool slightly before transferring to a food processor. Pulse the cauliflower to achieve a rice-like texture, being careful not to over-process and create a puree. Aim for small grains rather than a smooth mixture.

Step 2

Creating the dough

Transfer your riced cauliflower to a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth and squeeze out as much moisture as possible—this step is crucial for achieving the right dough consistency. Move the dried cauliflower to a large mixing bowl, add your gluten-free flour, salt and pepper, then mix until it forms a dough. If it's too sticky, add more flour one tablespoon at a time.

Step 3

Shaping and cooking gnocchi

Dust your surface with flour and roll dough into long, half-inch-thick snakes. Cut these into half-inch pieces to make gnocchi. For texture, press each piece against the back of a fork. Boil a large pot of salted water and cook gnocchi in batches. They're done when they float to the top, about three minutes. Remove them with a slotted spoon.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your cozy cauliflower gnocchi with a sauce of your choice, such as classic marinara or creamy pesto, and perhaps add some grated cheese, with vegan options available. This dish pairs beautifully with fresh salads or roasted vegetables, creating a satisfying vegetarian meal that comforts without feeling heavy, making it utterly satisfying and perfect for any dining occasion.