Try this heavenly vegan Szechuan noodles recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:13 pm Jun 19, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Szechuan noodles, originating from the Sichuan province in China, are known for their bold and spicy flavors. This dish has evolved, adapting to various dietary preferences, including veganism. The version we're exploring today is both vegetarian and eggless, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a plant-based meal with a kick. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather 200g noodles (wheat or rice), one tablespoon sesame oil, two minced garlic cloves, one inch minced ginger, one sliced red bell pepper, one sliced green bell pepper, 100g pressed cubed tofu, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon rice vinegar, two tablespoons chili paste (to taste), and a handful of chopped spring onions for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the noodles

Begin by cooking the noodles according to the package instructions until they are just tender. It's crucial not to overcook them as they will be stir-fried later on. Once cooked, drain them and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. Toss them with a teaspoon of sesame oil to prevent sticking and set aside.

Step 2

Stir-fry vegetables and tofu

Heat a tablespoon of sesame oil in a large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and ginger, sauteing until fragrant, roughly one minute. Then, slightly increase the heat before adding the sliced bell peppers and cubed tofu. Stir-fry these ingredients for about five minutes, or until the vegetables are tender-crisp and the tofu turns slightly golden in color.

Step 3

Combine ingredients with sauce

In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, and chili paste to make the Szechuan sauce. Pour this mixture into the pan with the sauteed vegetables and tofu. Stir well to ensure all ingredients are evenly coated with the sauce. Allow to cook for two more minutes, so the flavors meld together perfectly, enhancing the dish's overall taste.

Step 4

Final touches

Introduce the pre-cooked noodles to the pan, blending them with the sauteed vegetable-tofu mixture. Carefully toss to ensure the noodles are thoroughly coated with the flavorful sauce, integrating all components. Cook this amalgamation for an additional two minutes, allowing the diverse flavors to meld seamlessly. After this brief cooking period, remove the pan from heat, completing the dish's preparation.