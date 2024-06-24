In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Thai massaman curry that's sure to wow your guests.

Start by prepping your veggies and sautéing onions in vegetable oil, then add massaman curry paste for a fragrant base.

Mix in coconut milk, water, tamarind paste, soy sauce, and brown sugar, followed by your prepped veggies.

Simmer until tender, add roasted peanuts for a crunch, and garnish with cilantro and chili.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:29 pm Jun 24, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Massaman curry, a rich, relatively mild Thai curry, has gained global popularity. Originating from southern Thailand, it showcases a blend of Thai and Indian culinary traditions. This vegetarian and eggless version keeps all the authentic flavors intact. Ideal for both seasoned chefs and beginners, this guide will help you create an authentic massaman curry experience in your kitchen. Let's begin cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this curry, you need two tablespoons of vegetable oil, one thinly sliced onion, two chunked potatoes, one sliced carrot, 400ml coconut milk, four tablespoons of vegetarian massaman curry paste, one tablespoon each of tamarind paste, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Also, 100g unsalted roasted peanuts and 200ml water. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and sliced red chili.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by readying your vegetables. Peel and chunk the potatoes, then thinly slice the carrot. These vegetables are key, as they'll absorb the massaman curry's flavors, adding both taste and texture. Ensure they're not too thinly cut to avoid disintegration during cooking, which is crucial for maintaining the dish's texture and presentation. This preparation step is foundational for a successful curry.

Step 2

Cooking the base

Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and saute until soft and translucent but not browned. This provides a sweet base for your curry. Then add four tablespoons of massaman curry paste to the pan and fry it with onions for about two minutes until aromatic.

Step 3

Adding liquids and vegetables

Add 400 milliliters of coconut milk and 200 milliliters of water to the pan containing the onions and curry paste mixture. Stir thoroughly to ensure the paste is fully dissolved with no lumps remaining. Then, incorporate tamarind paste, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Follow by adding the prepared potatoes and carrots into the mix. Gently bring everything to a simmer, blending the flavors well.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Cook the curry on low heat for about 20 minutes, or until the vegetables become tender yet still retain their form. It's important to stir the mixture occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan, but do so gently to not break the vegetables. In the cooking process's final five minutes, incorporate roasted peanuts to introduce a contrasting crunchy texture.