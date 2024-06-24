In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a hearty vegetarian ratatouille stew with eggplant, zucchinis, yellow squashes, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, thyme, and basil.

Try this vegetarian ratatouille stew recipe at home

Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Ratatouille is a classic French dish known for its vibrant colors and rich flavors, originating from the Provence region. It's a vegetable stew that highlights the simplicity and freshness of its ingredients, making it a beloved vegetarian option worldwide. Traditionally served as a side dish, ratatouille has gained popularity as a main course among vegetarians and health-conscious individuals alike. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this savory stew, you'll need one large eggplant, two zucchinis, two yellow squashes, one bell pepper (any color), one large onion, three tomatoes, four cloves of garlic minced, one-fourth cup of olive oil, one teaspoon of fresh thyme leaves (or one-half teaspoon dried), and salt and pepper to taste. For an aromatic touch, have some fresh basil on hand for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Start by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under running water. Peel the eggplant and chop it into bite-sized pieces. Do the same with zucchinis and yellow squashes. For the bell pepper, remove the seeds and cut it into strips or cubes. Dice the onion finely and chop the tomatoes into chunks. This step ensures that all pieces will cook evenly and absorb flavors better.

Step 2

Cooking onions and tomatoes

In a large pot or deep pan over medium heat, pour olive oil and add diced onions. Saute until they become translucent, about five minutes. Add minced garlic in the last minute to prevent it from burning. Then, stir in the chopped tomatoes with their juices. Allow them to simmer until they break down into a sauce-like consistency, which usually takes around 10 minutes.

Step 3

Combining vegetables

Begin by adding the eggplant to your pot first, as it requires a longer cooking time. Allow it about seven minutes to cook, then add the zucchini and yellow squash pieces. Next, incorporate the bell peppers into your simmering tomato base. To season, sprinkle thyme leaves over the mixture, and adjust with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences.

Step 4

Simmering ratatouille stew

Partially cover the pot, allowing steam to escape, and simmer the stew on low heat for 20-25 minutes. The vegetables should become tender yet retain their shape. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking at the bottom of the pan and to keep the veggies from breaking apart too much. This careful simmering ensures all flavors meld beautifully while maintaining vegetable integrity.