Chill, unmold, and garnish with black olives and parsley for a visually appealing and delicious dish.

Crafting piquant Peruvian causa rellena: A step-by-step guide

07:39 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Causa Rellena is a traditional Peruvian dish that showcases the versatility of potatoes, a testament to Peru's rich culinary heritage. It blends indigenous ingredients with flavors introduced during colonial times. Typically served cold, this dish is a refreshing appetizer or side dish. Its layers of potato and vegetable filling make it visually appealing, vegetarian, and eggless. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you will need four large yellow potatoes, two tablespoons of olive oil, juice of one lime, salt and pepper to taste, one avocado thinly sliced, one cup of finely diced red bell pepper, one cup of cooked peas, and half a cup of mayonnaise (vegan if preferred). For garnishing, arrange for black olives and parsley.

Step 1

Prepare the potato base

Begin by boiling the potatoes until they are tender enough to pierce with a fork. Once cooked, peel them while still warm and mash thoroughly in a large bowl. To this mashed potato mixture add olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Mix well until the mixture is smooth and has an even consistency. This will form the base layer of our Causa Rellena.

Step 2

Assemble the filling

In a separate bowl, mix the diced red bell peppers with the cooked peas. Then, add half a cup of mayonnaise to this vegetable blend. Stir thoroughly until each component is evenly coated with the creamy dressing. This rich and colorful mixture will serve as the filling for our Causa Rellena, providing a creamy contrast to the potato layers.

Step 3

Layering the dish

In a small loaf pan or individual molds if you prefer single servings; begin by pressing half of your potato mixture into an even layer at the bottom. Over this layer spread all your creamy vegetable filling evenly. Then cover this filling with slices of avocado before topping off with the remaining potato mixture; press down gently to ensure compactness.

Step 4

Final touches

Chill the dish in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving. This crucial step ensures that the layers set properly, maintaining their shape when the dish is unmolded. For serving, if you used a loaf pan, invert it onto a plate; for individual servings, unmold directly onto plates. Garnish elegantly with black olives and parsley to enhance its visual appeal.