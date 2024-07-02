In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up some delightful Vegetarian Latvian piragi bites with a simple dough and a savory filling of mushrooms, onions, and vegan cheese.

Perfect as a snack or appetizer, these bites are a comforting treat that can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature.

Vegetarian Latvian piragi bites: A step-by-step cooking guide

What's the story Piragi, traditional Latvian baked buns, typically feature bacon and onions. This version is vegetarian and eggless, with mushrooms, onions, and cheese as the filling. A staple in Latvian celebrations and gatherings, it reflects a rich cultural heritage. This delightful taste offers a vegetarian twist on the classic. Ready to bring this vegetarian marvel into your kitchen? Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

The dough needs 500 grams of flour, one teaspoon of salt, two teaspoons of sugar, 250 milliliters of warm plant-based milk, seven grams of yeast, and 50 milliliters of oil. For filling, use 200 grams chopped mushrooms, one large chopped onion, and 100 grams grated vegan cheese; season with salt and pepper. Also require oil for sauteing and some water or plant-based milk for brushing the buns before baking.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Activate the yeast by mixing warm milk, sugar, and dry yeast in a bowl. Let it sit for five minutes until frothy. In a separate bowl, mix flour and salt. Add the frothy yeast mixture and vegetable oil to the flour. Knead to form a smooth dough, taking about 10 minutes by hand or five with a mixer using a dough hook.

Step 2

Make the filling

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. First, cook chopped onions until they're translucent, about three to four minutes. Add finely chopped mushrooms, cooking until their moisture evaporates and they start to brown slightly, taking another seven to eight minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Off heat, mix in grated cheese so it slightly melts without becoming runny.

Step 3

Shape and bake the piragi bites

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Divide the dough into small, golf ball-sized pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into an oval shape. Spoon a portion of the filling onto one half of each oval, then fold the other half over to enclose the filling. Firmly pinch the edges together to seal them, forming crescent shapes.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

After baking, let these vegetarian piragi bites slightly cool before serving. They are perfect as a warm snack on cool days or at room temperature for gatherings. These bites seamlessly integrate into any meal as an appetizer, side, or snack. Enjoy them throughout the day, adding a delightful touch to meals or serving as a comforting treat anytime.