Cook Italian caponata with polenta: A step-by-step guide

What's the story Italian caponata with polenta is a classic Sicilian dish known for its sweet and sour flavors. Originating from the beautiful island of Sicily, this vegetarian and eggless dish combines a variety of vegetables with the creamy texture of polenta, making it a hearty and satisfying meal. It's not just food; it's a piece of Italian culture served on a plate. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the caponata, arrange for one large eggplant (cubed), two tablespoons olive oil, one onion (chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one red bell pepper (chopped), three tomatoes (diced), two tablespoons capers, one-quarter cup green olives (sliced), two tablespoons red wine vinegar, one teaspoon sugar, salt and pepper to taste. For the polenta, gather four cups of water, one cup of polenta (cornmeal), and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplant

Begin by preparing your eggplant. Place the cubed eggplant in a colander and sprinkle generously with salt. Let it sit for about 20 minutes to draw out bitterness. Afterward, rinse the eggplant under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. This step ensures that your caponata has just the right balance of flavors without any bitter undertones.

Step 2

Cooking caponata vegetables

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and saute until they are soft and fragrant, about five minutes. Then add chopped red bell pepper and cook for another five minutes until slightly softened. Incorporating these vegetables at different times ensures each retains its distinct texture and flavor in the final dish.

Step 3

Adding flavor components

To your skillet, add diced tomatoes, capers, sliced green olives, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper along with your prepared eggplant cubes. Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly. Let this mixture simmer on low heat for about 15 minutes or until all vegetables are tender but not mushy. The vinegar adds a tangy depth while sugar balances out acidity.

Step four

Preparing polenta

While the caponata simmers, start the polenta on another burner. Boil four cups of water, then lower the heat and gradually whisk in one cup of polenta to avoid lumps. Add salt to taste. Stir occasionally until it thickens to a creamy consistency, about 15 minutes. Serve the caponata over the warm polenta for a true Sicilian experience at home.