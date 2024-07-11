In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a batch of Caribbean spiced veggie patties with quinoa, black beans, bread crumbs, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and jerk seasoning.

Mash the beans, mix in the rest of the ingredients, shape into patties, and fry until golden brown.

Recipe: Serve your guests delicious Caribbean spiced veggie patties

What's the story Caribbean spiced veggie patties are a delightful vegetarian and eggless option that brings the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean to your table. Originating from the diverse culinary traditions of the Caribbean islands, these patties combine a variety of spices and vegetables to create a flavorful and satisfying meal. Perfect for any occasion, they're a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To make these delicious patties, you'll need one cup of cooked quinoa, one can of black beans (drained and rinsed), one cup of bread crumbs, half a cup of finely diced bell peppers (mix of red and green), one-quarter cup of finely chopped onions, two cloves garlic minced, one tablespoon Caribbean jerk seasoning, half teaspoon salt, and vegetable oil for frying.

Step 1

Prepare the patty mixture

Start by mashing the black beans in a large bowl until mostly smooth. Add in the cooked quinoa, bread crumbs, diced bell peppers, chopped onions, minced garlic, Caribbean jerk seasoning, and salt. Mix everything together until well combined. If the mixture feels too dry or crumbly, you can add a little water or vegetable broth to help it stick together.

Step 2

Shape and cook patties

Take portions of the mixture and form them into patties using your hands. Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the patties to the pan. Cook each patty for about four to five minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside.

Step 3

Serving suggestions

Serve these Caribbean spiced veggie patties hot with dipping sauce or in a veggie burger setup with buns and toppings like lettuce, tomato, and avocado, or spicy mayo for an extra kick. Enjoying these patties means savoring their taste while embracing healthier eating habits. Perfect for vegetarians or those adding more plant-based meals to their diet, they're sure to please everyone at your table.