Whip up a comforting Tuscan kale ribollita soup with this simple recipe.

Start by sautéing onions, carrots, and celery, then add Tuscan kale, cannellini beans, diced tomatoes, and seasonings.

Let it simmer, then stir in stale bread cubes for a rustic texture.

Serve it warm, drizzled with olive oil for a taste of Italy right at your dining table.

04:52 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Ribollita, a traditional Tuscan soup, showcases Italian peasant cooking. Made from leftover bread and vegetables, it has become a staple in Tuscan cuisine. The name "reboiled" reflects its preparation and the practice of enjoying it more on the second day. This vegetarian and eggless version offers rich flavors and textures, promising warmth and satisfaction. Let's get cooking.

For the soup, you'll need one large chopped onion, two chopped carrots, two celery stalks, four minced garlic cloves, one bunch chopped Tuscan kale, one 14-ounce can cannellini beans (drained), one 14-ounce can diced tomatoes, four cups vegetable broth, one-half teaspoon dried thyme, one bay leaf, salt and pepper to taste, one cup stale bread cubes, and extra virgin olive oil for serving.

Begin by heating a large pot over medium heat. Add a splash of olive oil followed by the chopped onions. Saute until they start to soften. Then add the carrots and celery to the pot. Continue cooking for about five minutes until all vegetables are slightly tender but not browned. Stir in the minced garlic during the last minute to prevent it from burning.

To your pot with sauteed vegetables, add the chopped Tuscan kale leaves along with drained cannellini beans and diced tomatoes with their juice. Stir in vegetable broth next along with dried thyme and bay leaf for seasoning. Bring everything to a boil before reducing heat to let it simmer gently for about 30 minutes or until all vegetables are soft.

After simmering for about 30 minutes, allowing flavors to meld, stir in stale bread cubes into the soup. The bread absorbs some liquid and thickens the soup, giving it the characteristic ribollita texture—rustic and comforting. This step is crucial for achieving the traditional consistency and taste of this beloved Tuscan dish, making each spoonful a warm embrace of Italian culinary tradition.

Once your bread is well incorporated into the soup after simmering for an additional 10 minutes, remove from heat discarding bay leaf before serving hot bowls drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil on top. Ensure each spoonful carries warmth through its richly layered flavors straight from Tuscany's heartland right onto your dining table.