Canada emerges as a top choice for potential immigrants

By Simran Jeet 04:45 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Canada has been identified as the most desirable country for potential immigrants, according to a study by 1st Move International. The research, which utilized Google search data, found that Canada was the most searched-for country by individuals contemplating relocation. Over the past year, there were more than 1.5 million relocation searches for Canada, a figure attributed to its stunning natural beauty and high standard of living.

Cost considerations

High living costs in Canada's major cities

Despite its popularity, the study also highlighted that Canada has a high cost of living, especially in major cities like Vancouver and Toronto. These cities rank among the most expensive globally. However, with its high quality of life, celebrated multiculturalism, and breathtaking wilderness, Canada's appeal often surpasses financial considerations, making it a top destination for immigrants.

Runner-ups

Australia and New Zealand follow Canada in popularity

Australia secured the second spot on the list with over 1.2 million relocation searches. The country's warm weather, friendly citizens, and world-class education and public healthcare systems were cited as reasons for its popularity. New Zealand followed closely in third place, followed by Spain and the United Kingdom, rounding out the top five most desirable countries for immigration.

Top ten

Portugal to Switzerland complete top 10 immigration destinations

Portugal and Japan ranked sixth and seventh respectively in the list of most desirable countries for immigration. Affluent European nations Germany, France, and Switzerland completed the top 10. Notably absent from this list were countries like Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland which are often praised for their high standard of living but also known for their long, harsh winters.

Pandemic

Why immigrants chose Canada as a prime destination?

The country faces labor shortages, exacerbated by the pandemic, making immigration crucial for filling job vacancies. Canada's economy rebounded strongly post-COVID-19, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021 with a growth rate of 6.7%.﻿ Immigrants enjoy improved labor market outcomes, and Canada values immigration for population growth and economic benefits. Statistics Canada reports that their employment rate has increased by eight percentage points since the early 2010s, and earnings among recent economic immigrants have risen by 39%.

Fundamental right

Canada: A global leader in education and opportunity

Canada is ranked as the most educated country in the world, with about 56% of its population having post-secondary education. Education is a fundamental right in Canada, supported by a free public school system and mandatory schooling laws. The country offers high-quality and affordable education for international students, with opportunities for those students to apply for Canadian permanent residence.

Oher reasons

Canada: A beacon of opportunity, safety, and stability

Canada offers numerous advantages, including universal healthcare where access to medical services is a fundamental right, regardless of income. The country has a pro-immigration stance, with pathways like Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) facilitating immigration. It is known for its safety, low crime rates, and low gun violence. Canada has a stable political system, highly values democracy, and boasts one of the most economically stable environments globally.