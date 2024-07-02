In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a soulful Bengali paneer kofta curry in four easy steps.

Start by frying paneer balls, then create a fragrant curry base with spices and pureed tomatoes.

Add the koftas to the simmering curry, allowing them to soak up the flavors.

Finish by adjusting the seasoning and serve hot with rice or flatbreads.

This vegetarian dish is as nourishing as it is delightful. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Crafting Bengali paneer kofta curry: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 06:17 pm Jul 02, 202406:17 pm

What's the story Bengali paneer kofta curry, originating from West Bengal, India, is a beloved vegetarian dish. It features rich, aromatic gravy and soft paneer balls, showcasing the region's passion for flavorful vegetarian cuisine. This dish is particularly special during festivals and gatherings, representing Bengali culinary traditions. Let's start cooking to bring a taste of Bengal to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the koftas: 200 grams paneer (grated), two tablespoons flour, one teaspoon ginger paste, salt, and oil for frying. For the curry, arrange for two tablespoons oil, one bay leaf, one cinnamon stick, four cardamom pods, four cloves, one large onion (chopped), one tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, two pureed tomatoes, one teaspoon each turmeric, cumin, coriander powder, salt, optional sugar to taste, and water as needed.

Step 1

Preparing paneer koftas

Start by mixing grated paneer, all-purpose flour, ginger paste, and salt in a bowl until it forms a smooth dough. Divide this mixture into small portions and roll them into balls. Heat oil in a skillet over medium flame and fry these kofta balls until golden brown on all sides. Remove them from oil and place on absorbent paper to remove excess oil.

Step 2

Crafting the curry base

In the same or a new pan, heat two tablespoons of oil. Add bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and cloves for tempering. When they release their aroma (about one minute), add chopped onions. Saute until golden. Mix in ginger-garlic paste until the raw smell fades, then add tomato puree, turmeric, cumin, coriander powder, salt to taste, and optional sugar.

Step3

Combining koftas with curry

After the curry base thickens slightly, which should take about five minutes on medium heat, add water as required depending on the desired consistency of gravy. Bring it to a boil, then gently add fried paneer koftas into it, letting them simmer for about five minutes so they absorb some flavors from the curry without disintegrating.

Step4

Final touches and serving

Check the seasoning, adjusting the salt or sugar according to taste, before turning off the heat, allowing the curry to rest a few minutes, ensuring the flavors meld together beautifully. Serve hot Bengali paneer kofta curry alongside steamed rice or flatbreads like naan or chapati, making sure to enjoy every bite of this delightful vegetarian dish that's both nourishing and soulful.