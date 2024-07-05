In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a fusion of Indo-Mexican samosa tacos at home with this simple recipe.

Make fusion Indo-Mexican samosa tacos at home with this recipe

What's the story Fusion cuisine often brings together the best of different culinary worlds to create something uniquely delicious. The Indo-Mexican samosa tacos are a perfect example, blending the spicy, savory fillings of Indian samosas with the crunchy, hand-held convenience of Mexican tacos. This vegetarian and eggless dish is a testament to culinary creativity and cultural blending. So, let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

For this fusion dish, gather one cup boiled, mashed potatoes, one-half cup green peas, one chopped green chili, one teaspoon cumin seeds, one-half teaspoon garam masala, salt to taste, oil for frying, six small whole wheat tortillas, and fresh coriander for garnish. Optional: shredded cheese (vegan or regular) and sour cream (dairy or plant-based) for topping.

Prepare the samosa filling

Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and wait for them to crackle. Then, add the chopped green chili and saute for about 30 seconds. Stir in the boiled potatoes and green peas with garam masala and salt to taste. Cook this mixture on low heat for five minutes until well combined. Set aside to cool.

Assemble your tacos

Take a tortilla and place it on a clean surface or plate. Spoon some of the samosa filling onto one half of the tortilla. If you're using cheese or any other toppings like onions or bell peppers, add them on top of the filling now before folding. Carefully fold over the other half of the tortilla to cover the filling completely.

Fry your samosa tacos

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat for deep frying or shallow fry if you prefer less oil. Once hot enough, place your assembled tacos in carefully one at a time if deep frying or as many as fit comfortably without touching if shallow frying. Fry each side until golden brown, which should take about two minutes per side.

Serve hot

Once fried to golden perfection, showcasing crispy edges, carefully remove the samosa tacos from the oil. Transfer them onto paper towels to absorb any excess oil. Serve these tacos hot, elegantly garnished with fresh cilantro leaves. Suggest serving alongside sides such as salsa verde or tamarind chutney, tailored to your taste preference, to further elevate their flavors and add a delightful contrast.