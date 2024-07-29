Paris Olympics, hockey: India hold Argentina 1-1; Harmanpreet Singh shines
After beating New Zealand in the opener, the Indian men's hockey team drew one against Argentina at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lucas Martinez helped Argentina get ahead in the first half, while Harmanpreet Singh equalized for India. The Argentine defense was spot, but the Indian skipper maximized the penalty corner. The Indian men's hockey team will next face Ireland, who lost 1-2 to Australia.
Argentina score in first half
The first half saw the Indian team apply pressure by rushing for a goal. There were several hits and misses, but the first quarter remained goal-less. For India, Abhishek's reverse hit penetrated through the Argentine defense, but it couldn't find the net. Argentina drew first blood late into the second quarter, with Martinez striking for them. They were ahead 1-0 by half time.
India slam equalizer in 59th minute
India continued with their attack in the third quarter but couldn't capitalize. On the other hand, Argentina garnered a couple of penalty corners. With nearly two minutes go in the third quarter, India claimed a penalty corner but to no avail. The Indian men, who displayed riveting arial strokes, secured a flurry of penalty corners eventually. Harmanpreet scored for India in the 59th minute.
India beat New Zealand in opener
The Indian men's hockey team overcame New Zealand 3-2 in their opening Pool B match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ireland (July 30, 4:15pm IST), Belgium (August 1, 1:30pm IST), and Australia (August 2, 4:45pm IST) are their next opponents.
India eye second successive Olympic medal
The Indian men's hockey team is vie for its second back-to-back medal at the Olympics. At the Tokyo Games, India broke its 41-year Olympic medal drought in hockey with a bronze. The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 in an emphatic clash. Before this, India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. India has won eight Olympic gold medals in men's hockey.