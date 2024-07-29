In short Simplifying... In short In a gripping match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, India's hockey team held Argentina to a 1-1 draw, with Harmanpreet Singh scoring the equalizer in the 59th minute.

This follows their opening victory against New Zealand, and they're now eyeing a second consecutive Olympic medal after breaking a 41-year drought with a bronze in Tokyo.

The team, known for their riveting aerial strokes, has a history of eight Olympic golds and is set to face Ireland, Belgium, and Australia next. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Harmanpreet Singh scored India's equalizer in the 59th minute

Paris Olympics, hockey: India hold Argentina 1-1; Harmanpreet Singh shines

By Parth Dhall 05:50 pm Jul 29, 202405:50 pm

What's the story After beating New Zealand in the opener, the Indian men's hockey team drew one against Argentina at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lucas Martinez helped Argentina get ahead in the first half, while Harmanpreet Singh equalized for India. The Argentine defense was spot, but the Indian skipper maximized the penalty corner. The Indian men's hockey team will next face Ireland, who lost 1-2 to Australia.

First half

Argentina score in first half

The first half saw the Indian team apply pressure by rushing for a goal. There were several hits and misses, but the first quarter remained goal-less. For India, Abhishek's reverse hit penetrated through the Argentine defense, but it couldn't find the net. Argentina drew first blood late into the second quarter, with Martinez striking for them. They were ahead 1-0 by half time.

Second half

India slam equalizer in 59th minute

India continued with their attack in the third quarter but couldn't capitalize. On the other hand, Argentina garnered a couple of penalty corners. With nearly two minutes go in the third quarter, India claimed a penalty corner but to no avail. The Indian men, who displayed riveting arial strokes, secured a flurry of penalty corners eventually. Harmanpreet scored for India in the 59th minute.

Information

India beat New Zealand in opener

The Indian men's hockey team overcame New Zealand 3-2 in their opening Pool B match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ireland (July 30, 4:15pm IST), Belgium (August 1, 1:30pm IST), and Australia (August 2, 4:45pm IST) are their next opponents.

Medal

India eye second successive Olympic medal

The Indian men's hockey team is vie for its second back-to-back medal at the Olympics. At the Tokyo Games, India broke its 41-year Olympic medal drought in hockey with a bronze. The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 in an emphatic clash. Before this, India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. India has won eight Olympic gold medals in men's hockey.