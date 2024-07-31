Lovlina Borgohain won by a 5-0 margin (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

Paris Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain enters women's 75kg quarter-finals

By Parth Dhall 04:37 pm Jul 31, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain reached the boxing women's 75kg quarter-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 31. Lovlina, the Tokyo Games bronze medalist, beat Norway's Sunniva Hofstad 5-0 to move into the last-eight stage. The Indian boxer requires one more win to be assured of a second Olympic medal. Notably, the Indian boxing contingent eyes its fourth medal at the Olympic Games.

Medal

Will Lovlina script history?

At the Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina joined Mary Kom and Vijender Singh as the third Indian boxer with an Olympic medal. In 2008, Vijender became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal (bronze). Mary claimed the bronze medal at the 2012 London Games in women's flyweight event. Lovlina can now become the first boxer to win multiple medals at the Olympics.

Information

Lovlina set to take on Li Qian

As mentioned, with another win, Lovlina would be assured of a second medal at the Olympics. The Indian boxer will take on China's Li Qian in her next bout on August 4 at 03:02pm IST.

Berth

Here's how Lovlina earned her Paris Olympics berth

Lovlina earned her Paris Olympics berth after reaching the women's 75kg final at the 2023 Asian Games. The Indian boxer defeated Thailand's Baison Maneekon by a unanimous 5-0 scoreline. It was Nikhat Zareen, who first assured her 2024 Olympic berth by reaching the semi-finals. She lost out in the semi-final and finished with a bronze medal.

Information

Lovlina reached semi-finals in Tokyo

Lovlina made headlines with her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won bronze. She dramatically reached the semi-finals but went down against the eventual gold medallist Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. She bagged the only boxing medal that India secured in Tokyo.