In brief Simplifying... In brief After spending nearly five months in jail over a land scam case, Hemant Soren has regained his position as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, winning a trust vote in the assembly.

His previous term, which began in December 2019, saw his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, form a successful alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Soren thanked his interim successor, Champai Soren, for his leadership during his absence.

Hemant Soren passes floor test in Jharkhand

CM Hemant Soren wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:07 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday successfully passed a floor test in the state assembly, securing 45 out of 76 votes. The vote of confidence took place during a special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly following Soren's swearing-in ceremony on July 4 at Raj Bhavan, Ranchi. In his address to the assembly, he criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that "arrogant people intoxicated with power" had tried to "silence" him.

Political comeback

Hemant Soren's return to power after jail release

Soren was released from jail on bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28, after nearly five months of incarceration related to a land scam case. His return to power followed a brief term by Champai Soren as CM, who took oath on February 2 at Raj Bhavan after Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31. The arrest was connected to a money laundering case linked with the alleged land scam, leading to Soren's resignation as CM.

Statement

Soren thanks Champai

Just before the trust vote, Soren said the opposition doesn't have an agenda, which is why they are creating ruckus in the assembly. He said half of the opposition MLAs will not come back after the upcoming assembly elections. He also thanked Champai Soren, saying "Main Champai Soren ji ko dhanyavad dena chahoonga, jinhone sarkar ko chalaya bhi aur bachaya bhi."

Political history

Soren's previous term

Soren's previous term as Jharkhand CM began on December 29, 2019, an event known as "Sankalp Diwas," symbolizing a new era for the state. In the 2019 assembly elections, his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, formed an alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal. This alliance secured a comfortable majority with 47 seats in the 81-member House.