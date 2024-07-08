In brief Simplifying... In brief Chennai's Police Commissioner, Rathore, has been transferred following the murder of BSP chief Armstrong, with eleven men arrested in connection.

The murder, suspected to be a revenge act, has sparked calls from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati for a swift and thorough investigation.

Chennai Police Commissioner transferred after BSP chief Armstrong's murder

What's the story Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore was transferred on Monday after the murder of Tamil Nadu's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief K Armstrong. The reshuffling occurred three days after the incident, with senior Indian Police Services officer A Arun stepping into Rathore's role. Before this, Arun served as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order.

Investigation

11 arrested in connection with murder

Rathore has been reassigned as DGP, Police Training College, Chennai. Meanwhile, eleven men have been arrested in relation to Armstrong's murder. Armstrong was reportedly killed by six men on bikes near his residence last Friday. Police officials suggest the murder could be a revenge act linked to the killing of gangster Arcot Suresh last year. "We are conducting an investigation. The murder seems to be linked to an earlier killing," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Developments

CM orders swift investigation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has demanded a swift investigation into Armstrong's "shocking" murder. In the wake of Armstrong's death, his wife K Porkodi sought court permission to bury him at the party's Chennai office. However, the Madras High Court denied this request, aligning with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government's stance on the matter.

Appeal

BSP chief Mayawati calls for CBI investigation

During her visit to Chennai for Armstrong's funeral, BSP chief Mayawati called for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the attack. She urged the state government and particularly CM Stalin to ensure law and order. "The weaker sections, in particular, should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested. Since that is not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI," Maywati said.