In short Simplifying... In short Despite her daring role in 'Sarfira', actress Radhikka Madan confesses to a fear of flying, often praying and insisting on seatbelt safety during flights.

Post 'Sarfira', Madan is set to star in Sudhanshu Saria's film 'Sanaa', a story about a woman confronting her traumas, which Madan describes as a refreshing change after the intense filming of 'Sarfira'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:23 pm Jul 24, 202406:23 pm

What's the story In a surprising revelation, actor Radhikka Madan has admitted to a profound fear of flying. Despite portraying the wife of an airline founder in the Akshay Kumar-led recent film Sarfira, a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, Madan confessed her phobia in an exclusive interview with ETimes. "I was a child when I first flew. In fact, I'm bald in my first passport photo," she shared, adding that she still experiences intense fear while flying.

Safety first

Madan's fear manifests in flight safety obsession

Madan elaborated on her fear, revealing that she prays extensively during flights and is meticulous about seatbelt usage. "I don't like anyone moving and I'm very particular about seat belts, even when the seatbelts signs are off," she stated. The actor also confessed to assuming the role of cabin crew by reminding fellow passengers to heed safety instructions. Her intense fear has led to some people hesitating to travel with her, as they feel she instills fear in them.

Future films

Madan's upcoming projects after 'Sarfira'

Following her role in Sarfira, Madan is set to appear in National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria's film, Sanaa. The movie explores the journey of a woman confronting her traumas over a 48-hour period and is currently making festival rounds. Madan disclosed that she was offered the role in Sarfira after completing work on Sanaa, which she described as "a breath of fresh air" following the intense filming experience of Sanaa.