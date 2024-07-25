In short Simplifying... In short A viral video of actress Sara Ali Khan appearing upset with an air-hostess mid-flight has fans buzzing, though it's suspected to be a marketing stunt.

On the career front, Khan is currently filming "Metro... In Dino" alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and others, and may soon join Ayushmann Khurrana for a comedy film by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Video: Sara Ali Khan allegedly upset after juice spill

Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets 'angry' at air-hostess mid-flight

By Isha Sharma 10:31 am Jul 25, 202410:31 am

What's the story A video of Sara Ali Khan, allegedly upset after an air hostess accidentally spilled juice on her dress during a flight, has recently gone viral. The footage shows Khan, dressed in an all-pink outfit with curled hair and large hoop earrings, staring at the air hostess before heading to the washroom. This unexpected incident has been widely shared by paparazzi on Instagram using the hashtag #SaraOutfitSpill.

Fan speculation

Fans speculate on Khan's viral video

The viral video of the actor's in-flight incident has sparked curiosity among fans. Going by the hashtag and the Kedarnath actor's expressions in the footage, it likely looks like a marketing stunt for an ad shoot. While the actor didn't issue a statement after the incident, she shared the photo of the moon on her Instagram Story soon after.

Career highlights

Khan's recent acclaim and upcoming projects

Khan's recent projects include Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Amazon Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. Currently, she is working on Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, where she shares screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta. Additionally, she may also share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in a comedy film being produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.