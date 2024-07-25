Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets 'angry' at air-hostess mid-flight
A video of Sara Ali Khan, allegedly upset after an air hostess accidentally spilled juice on her dress during a flight, has recently gone viral. The footage shows Khan, dressed in an all-pink outfit with curled hair and large hoop earrings, staring at the air hostess before heading to the washroom. This unexpected incident has been widely shared by paparazzi on Instagram using the hashtag #SaraOutfitSpill.
Fans speculate on Khan's viral video
The viral video of the actor's in-flight incident has sparked curiosity among fans. Going by the hashtag and the Kedarnath actor's expressions in the footage, it likely looks like a marketing stunt for an ad shoot. While the actor didn't issue a statement after the incident, she shared the photo of the moon on her Instagram Story soon after.
Khan's recent acclaim and upcoming projects
Khan's recent projects include Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Amazon Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. Currently, she is working on Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, where she shares screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta. Additionally, she may also share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in a comedy film being produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.