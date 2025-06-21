'Will never restore Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan': Amit Shah
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ruled out the possibility of restoring the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. In an interview with The Times of India, he said, "No, it will never be restored." He added that India would divert water that was flowing to Pakistan for internal use by constructing a canal to Rajasthan.
Suspension rationale
Treaty governs use of Indus river system
The Indus Waters Treaty, which was signed in 1960, governs the use of the Indus River system. However, India suspended its participation in the treaty after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 26 civilians and led India to link the suspension with Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.
Unanswered appeals
Pakistan has urged India to restore treaty
Since the suspension, Pakistan has repeatedly urged India to restore the treaty. Syed Ali Murtaza, Pakistan's water resources secretary, has sent at least four letters to India's Jal Shakti Ministry requesting a review of the suspension, Hindustan Times reported. However, India remains firm on its stand that "talks and terror cannot go together" until Pakistan stops funding terrorist groups on its soil.
Official notification
India's formal notification of treaty suspension
India's formal notification of the treaty suspension was sent to Pakistan on April 24. Debashree Mukherjee, India's water resources secretary, said in the letter that "the obligation to honor a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty." She added that India has witnessed "sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."
Legal challenge
Pakistan challenges India's decision to suspend treaty
Pakistan has denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack and has said that the treaty does not allow for unilateral suspension. It is also reportedly considering a legal challenge under international law against India's decision to suspend the treaty. In response, India plans to increase its water withdrawal from a major river feeding Pakistani farms downstream as part of retaliatory action, a Reuters report said.