Odisha: Flash flood in Subarnarekha river affects 50,000 people

A flash flood in the Subarnarekha River has affected over 50,000 people in Odisha 's Balasore district. The disaster was triggered by heavy rainfall in neighboring Jharkhand . Water from the river entered villages, impacting 17 gram panchayat areas across Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, and parts of the Jaleswar Notified Area Council (NAC). The district administration has launched relief and rescue operations to assist those affected by the disaster.

Evacuation readiness Residents in low-lying areas advised to stay alert Balasore District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas has ordered block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars to be ready for possible evacuations. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to stay alert and prepare for possible shifts to nearby cyclone shelters. The administration is also distributing dry food items among those affected by the flash flood.

Emergency preparedness Healthcare arrangements being made for affected people The chief district medical officer has been asked to stock essential medicines and ensure healthcare arrangements. The superintending engineer (irrigation) is monitoring water levels at Chandil Dam round the clock. The Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) has confirmed the readiness of food and essential supplies for those affected by the flash flood.