Android: Battery notifications for headphones are now easier to read

Google is giving a major design overhaul to the way battery life of headphones and earbuds is displayed on Android devices. The change, first noted by 9to5Google, aims to make information more readable and visually clear. Previously, users only saw a battery icon with a percentage under each accessory icon. Now, with the latest update in Google Play services version 25.30.31, users will see a color-coded ring around each earbud and its case for better visibility of their power levels.

Improved visibility Charging status now indicated by small icons The updated headphone battery pop-up also includes small icons at the top of each circle, providing additional information about the device's status. For instance, a lightning bolt icon indicates that the device is charging. The battery percentage for each earbud and its case is displayed just below this color-coded ring, giving users a comprehensive view of their audio gear's power levels.

Case details Case charging status now visible The updated pop-up also displays the charging status of the case, which wasn't available in previous notifications. Now, when you open your earbuds' case, a green ring that's not quite full appears around it, showing that it's actively charging both left and right earbuds. This new feature makes it easier for users to keep track of their audio gear's power levels at a glance.