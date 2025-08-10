Android's new battery indicators make checking earbuds' status a breeze
Google has rolled out a fresh look for headphone and earbud battery notifications on Android.
Instead of plain numbers, you'll now see color-coded rings around each accessory icon—making it way easier to spot which device needs charging at a glance.
Charging status icons (like little lightning bolts) now sit above the rings, with battery percentages below each earbud and the case.
Color codes for charging and battery status
Whenever you connect your earbuds or pop open the case, your phone shows these new colored rings: green means charging, other colors show remaining battery.
It's all about making the info more visual and less of a numbers game.
This update works on all Android devices—not just Pixels—and matches the ring-style battery indicators first seen in Android 15 QPR2.
A consistent experience across all devices
The redesign isn't just for looks—it keeps things consistent across different Android phones and makes checking your wireless audio gear's battery way simpler.
The compact format stays, so you still get all your percentages lined up in one spot, but now with much clearer visuals.