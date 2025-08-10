Android's new battery indicators make checking earbuds' status a breeze Technology Aug 10, 2025

Google has rolled out a fresh look for headphone and earbud battery notifications on Android.

Instead of plain numbers, you'll now see color-coded rings around each accessory icon—making it way easier to spot which device needs charging at a glance.

Charging status icons (like little lightning bolts) now sit above the rings, with battery percentages below each earbud and the case.