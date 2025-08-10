Next Article
India to soon get made-in-India semiconductor chip: PM Modi
Big news: PM Modi just announced that India will soon roll out its very first made-in-India semiconductor chip.
The reveal happened while he was opening Bengaluru Metro's new Yellow Line, and he also kicked off the Orange Line project, which should make life easier for about 25 lakh daily commuters stuck in city traffic.
Modi praises Bengaluru's role in India's tech journey
Modi gave a shout-out to Bengaluru's young innovators, calling the city a key player in India's tech journey—including this chip milestone and even defense wins like Operation Sindhoor.
Meanwhile, leaders highlighted how packed the city is (almost as many vehicles as people!) and how these new metro lines—plus a major jump in railway funding—are all about making urban life smoother for everyone.