Siri will soon control most of your apps by voice
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its innovative App Intents feature, a major upgrade for Siri, early next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new capability will allow Siri to directly perform tasks on behalf of users within different apps, marking a significant shift in the way we interact with Apple's virtual assistant.
Delay details
The feature was initially set for iOS 18
The launch of the App Intents feature was initially on track for the iOS 18 release cycle. However, Apple has faced some engineering challenges that have pushed back its debut. The company is now looking at a possible launch around iOS 26.4, according to Gurman. Despite these delays, Apple remains committed to delivering this advanced AI capability in Siri, as part of a major overhaul.
AI aspirations
Concerns over reliability and accuracy
Apple has always had a bold vision for an all-new Siri, one that could actually perform tasks on your behalf by taking actions within apps. However, delivering on this promise has been a tough nut to crack. Gurman reports that while Apple is making progress with the App Intents feature, there are still some concerns within the company about its reliability and accuracy across different applications.
Testing phase
Testing with major companies underway
To ensure the App Intents feature works seamlessly before its official launch, Apple is working with several major companies for testing. However, it seems that this capability won't be available universally at first. The tech giant is even considering "sharply limiting what Siri can do - or excluding those areas altogether" for sensitive categories like health and banking apps.