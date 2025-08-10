Siri will soon control most of your apps by voice

Apple is gearing up to launch its innovative App Intents feature, a major upgrade for Siri, early next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new capability will allow Siri to directly perform tasks on behalf of users within different apps, marking a significant shift in the way we interact with Apple's virtual assistant.

Delay details The feature was initially set for iOS 18 The launch of the App Intents feature was initially on track for the iOS 18 release cycle. However, Apple has faced some engineering challenges that have pushed back its debut. The company is now looking at a possible launch around iOS 26.4, according to Gurman. Despite these delays, Apple remains committed to delivering this advanced AI capability in Siri, as part of a major overhaul.

AI aspirations Concerns over reliability and accuracy Apple has always had a bold vision for an all-new Siri, one that could actually perform tasks on your behalf by taking actions within apps. However, delivering on this promise has been a tough nut to crack. Gurman reports that while Apple is making progress with the App Intents feature, there are still some concerns within the company about its reliability and accuracy across different applications.