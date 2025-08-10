India's stainless steel industry seeks anti-dumping duties on imports

Investigation request

ISSDA requests DGTR to probe

The ISSDA has requested the DGTR to probe the dumping of stainless steel items in India from select countries. Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal confirmed that the application was filed around late June. He also noted that it usually takes two to three months for DGTR to start an investigation. The DGTR, under India's Ministry of Commerce, is responsible for all trade remedial measures including anti-dumping duties and safeguard measures.