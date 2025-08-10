India's stainless steel industry seeks anti-dumping duties on imports
What's the story
The Indian stainless steel industry is pushing for anti-dumping duties on cheap imports, mainly from China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The move comes as these imports are hurting domestic players. The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has filed a petition with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to investigate this issue. The surge in imports, which reached 1.73 million tons in FY25, highlights the need to protect homegrown companies amid global trade uncertainties.
Investigation request
ISSDA requests DGTR to probe
The ISSDA has requested the DGTR to probe the dumping of stainless steel items in India from select countries. Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal confirmed that the application was filed around late June. He also noted that it usually takes two to three months for DGTR to start an investigation. The DGTR, under India's Ministry of Commerce, is responsible for all trade remedial measures including anti-dumping duties and safeguard measures.
Trade challenges
Urgent need for duties
Jindal stressed the urgency of imposing these duties, especially in light of recent global trade uncertainties. He said, "Definitely...because for a very long time we have been suffering with substandard dumped material from countries like China, Vietnam, Indonesia." He added that it's essential to protect homegrown companies from these challenges. India's stainless steel imports have jumped to 1.73 million tons in FY25 with China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea being the major contributors to shipments.